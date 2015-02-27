​Fukushima-1 tested due to the recent leaks of radioactive water

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The authorities of the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima and nuclear power experts have inspected Fukushima-1.

Earlier this week there was a leak of radioactive water into the ocean.

Report informs citing TASS, prefectural authorities inspected the drainage system and the area around the second unit on the roof which accumulates radioactive water, that with high probability, flows into the ocean.

The content of radioactive strontium-137 in the water is 23,000 becquerels per liter of water at a specified rate of this indicator. However, the set rate for it, drained into the ocean, is 30 becquerels.