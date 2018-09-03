FSB Russia: Islamic State's revenues drop tenfold

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The revenues of ISIS militants have dropped tenfold since 2014. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the statement came from head of Russian FSB's operative information and international relations service Sergey Beseda.

"If we compare those financial revenues that were recorded in 2014 and were estimated at about $3bn, currently the IS militants get $200-300 mln a year," Beseda said.

He explained the drop in revenues with the decrease in transfers from the oil sector and in taxes imposed by the militants on the territories they control.