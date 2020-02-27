Frenchwoman hits jackpot in lottery

A resident of the French commune in Bufarete (Western Department of Vendee) won EUR 2 million from the lottery.

Report informs citing the TASS that the woman said she hit the mark in the drawing held on February 15. She bought the lucky ticket at the Chez Toto tobacco booth. She added that she "hit the jackpot with her two daughters."

The woman said that, during the television draw, family members kept the ticket in their hands, hoping for luck. "For us, it was a gift from heaven," said the Buferet commune resident. She intends to renovate her home and buy another property with the money won from the lottery.

The biggest Lotto jackpot in history was the prize of EUR 24 million, received by a resident of the Department of Val-d'Oise in 2011, followed by the lucky one from the Department of Gironde, who won EUR 23 million in 2014. Paris residents close the top three with a fortune of EUR 22 million.