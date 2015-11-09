French strike hits ISIS oil facility in Syria

The French army on Sunday bombed an oil supply center held by ISIS in eastern Syria, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced Monday, Report informs referring to the AFP.

“We intervened in Syria... yesterday evening with a strike on an oil supply center near Deir Ezzor on the border between Iraq and Syria,” Le Drian told journalists on the sidelines of a forum on African peace and security in Dakar, Senegal.

The news comes after France said it will deploy its aircraft carrier to support operations against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, bolstering Paris’ firepower in the region amid international efforts to launch Syrian peace talks.