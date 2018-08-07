 Top
    Close photo mode

    French resident tried to sail to Syria to become fighter

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ 45-year-old men, who intended to join Syrian militants, was detained in late May in Hérault department in southern France, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The man expected to get to Syria on his boat and take his ten-year-old daughter. The child's mother reported to law enforcement bodies.

    In addition, an accomplice of the detained man, who was 21 years old, was taken into custody.

    They are accused in  criminal conspiracy with terrorists, who are under preliminary detention.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi