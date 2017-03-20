French prosecutor's office evacuated due to a bomb alert

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The French financial prosecutor's offices in central Paris were evacuated on Monday due to a bomb alert with police deployed to search for explosives, Report informs citing Reuters.

The security forces have been ordered to search the building for explosives and it could take a large part of the day.

The financial prosecutor's office has been at the center of a number of high-profile cases in recent weeks, including investigations into allegations of financial wrongdoing by leading presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon.

Last week, an explosion took place in the International Monetary Fund Office in Paris, one person was injured.