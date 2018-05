Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ French president Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to China.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told China Central Television.

"French president Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 8 to 10 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping", he added.

No reports on the issues to be discussed during the visit.