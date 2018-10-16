French President reshuffles government

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ / French President Emmanuel Macron has updated the composition of the government. Report informs citing Reuters that the most significant decision was the appointment of Christoph Castaneda, the leader of the ruling party and an ally of the President, to the post of the Internal Minister.

The French Ministry of Culture of France is now headed by a member of Parliament Frank Rister, the Ministry of Agriculture by Didier Guillaume, the leader of the socialist party faction in the Senate.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Mayor and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian retained their posts.