French president Macron cancels state of emergency

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ France cancels state of emergency.

Report informs referring to the Le Point, French President Emmanuel Macron signed a security and anti-terrorism law.

One of the paragraphs of law that will go into effect on November 1, envisages cancel of state of emergency.

State of emergency in France was imposed on November, 2015 following the terrorist attack in Paris. 132 people were killed, 346 injured as a result of terrorist attack in Paris on November 13, 2015.Security forces destroyed seven terrorists.