French President: I will make a decision on whether or not to strike Syria

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of France Emmanuel Macron promised to make a decision on whether or not to strike Syria 'when the time comes', and promised that Paris would not allow for an "escalation" to take place in the region.

"We have proof that chemical weapons were used last week, at least chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of Bashar al-Assad,"

Report informs citing the TASS, French president said. He promised to make a decision on whether or not to strike Syria 'when the time comes', and promised that Paris would not allow for an "escalation" to take place in the region.

Notably, on April 8, the chemical weapons were used in Duma region of Eastern Ghouta province, which is under control of the armed opposition forces. According to the preliminary data, as a result of this chemical attack 75 persons were killed and more than 1,000 persons got poisoned. It was informed that most casualties were infants and juvenile children.

Western countries led by the USA stated that this crime was committed by Bashar al-Assad regime. Donald Tramp said that the air strike would not remain unanswered.