    French president says, explosion at IMF's Paris office 'a terrorist act'

    Hollande: Authorities will do everything possible to find and punish the perpetrators

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande said Thursday the explosion at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Paris "is a terrorist act".

    "We faced a terrorist act, there is no other word when it comes to an explosive device in a parcel," Hollande said on a visit to Toulon.

    According to him, the authorities will do everything possible to find and punish the perpetrators.

    As a result of the envelope explosion, one person was injured in IMF office in Paris.

