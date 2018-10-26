French president accused of violating freedom of press

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ French President Emmanuel Macron was criticized after the news about his decision to move the press room out of the Elysee Palace. Report informs citing the Bloomberg.

Following this decision, Macron was criticized by the Press Association under the President of France, representing both French and foreign accredited media, which this week opposed the “unilateral decision” to close the site for journalists. The organization stressed that this step "is detrimental to the freedom of the press."

The association said they did not understand why the “unobtrusive presence of journalists in the center of the palace” is troubling the French authorities. The organization also accused the French president of “trampling a tradition of transparency” and acting as the “owner, not the tenant,” of the Elysian Palace.

Elysee Palace said that the new press room, which will be open outside, will be ready by the end of the year.