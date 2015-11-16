French police search for Paris attacks suspect

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Police have issued a photograph of a French national wanted in connection with Friday's deadly attacks in Paris that left 129 people dead.

Report informs referring to the BBC, the man, named as Salah Abdeslam, 26, is described as dangerous. Police believe that he rented one of the cars used by the gunmen.

The focus of the police investigation has also shifted to Belgium, which is where the French prosecutor says the attacks were prepared and planned.