French police detain 345 rioters

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of detainees following the demonstrations of the "yellow vests" movement on January 5 in France has topped 345, of which 281 were arrested, Report informs citing the Le Monde newspaper.

At the same time, the publication does not say elaborate whether it was possible to detain someone who attacked the offices of the State Secretariat and the Ministry of Relations with Parliament. On January 5, several protesters, some masked and without any yellow reflective vests, broke through the main entrance, penetrated the government building and damaged cars parked nearby, causing employees to flee the building through the back door.

Notably, tens of thousands of people took to streets across the country on November 17 to protest against rising fuel prices.