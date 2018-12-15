French police block protesters at Eiffel Tower

© Time Magasine https://report.az/storage/news/abb162ac912f6a462ff3f3cf2892b760/e82be83a-775b-4d1e-a131-65c54deacc1c_292.jpg

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Part of protestors attempted to break through the police cordon in the area of the Eiffel tower, Report informs citing TASS.

The manifestants who faced the police resistance ceased the attempts to get to the Eiffel tower and moved to the river but police split them. Part of them reached the President Wilson avenue where they were completely blocked by the law enforcement officers.

According to the police, 59 people have been detained in Paris so far.

The traffic in the French capital is restricted due to protests today.