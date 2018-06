Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ French police have arrested seven people in Strasbourg suspected of terror attack.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, French Interior Ministry said.

Suspects were arrested in Strasbourg and Marseille overnight on Saturday to Sunday.

Notably, anti-terrorist operation was conducted on the eve of the popular Christmas fair, to be held in Strasbourg on Friday, which involves about 2 million tourists every year.