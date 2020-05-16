French gendarmes arrest Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga has been arrested near Paris after 25 years on the run, Report says, citing Reuters.

The 84-year-old, who was Rwanda's most-wanted man and had a $5m bounty on his head, was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine.

"Since 1994, Felicien Kabuga, known to have been the financier of Rwanda genocide, had with impunity stayed in Germany, Belgium, Congo-Kinshasa, Kenya, or Switzerland."

A Hutu businessman, he is accused of funding the militias that massacred some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over 100 days in 1994.

Kabuga was indicted on genocide charges by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997. Two other Rwandan genocide suspects, Augustin Bizimana and Protais Mpiranya, are still pursued by international justice.

According to Forbes in 2011, Kabuga's name is the list of the ten most dangerous criminal leaders in the world, wanted by the FBI.