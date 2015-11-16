French PM: Paris attacks organized from ISIL-controlled territory in Syria

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ French prime minster Manuel Valls confirmed Monday that terrorists may strike again, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

France will have to live under a terrorist threat for years and must be prepared for further brutal attacks, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has warned.

The Friday attacks were prepared in Syria, Valls said in an interview with RTL radio station.the prime minister added that more terrorist attacks are still being prepared and the jihadists would target not just France, but also other European nations.

On Friday night, extremists wearing explosive belts and carrying automatic weapons attacked several sites across Paris, killing 132 and injuring dozens of people at restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and in the vicinity of the Stade de France sports arena.