French Justice Minister Christine Taubira resigns

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira resigned from the cabinet, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday, shortly before a parliamentary debate on anti-terrorism measures was set to begin, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The news came as parliament prepared to debate a controversial constitutional reform that allows people convicted of terrorism to be stripped of their French citizenship in certain circumstances.

Taubira had expressed her opposition to some aspects of the measures under consideration, which include a proposal to strip dual nationals of their French citizenship if they are convicted of terrorism-related activities.

"Sometimes to resist is to remain, sometimes to resist is to leave," Taubira wrote on social media site Twitter on Wednesday morning. She had expressed her disapproval of the proposal for weeks, but had said "the first and last word is with the president."

Taubira, who was born in French Guiana and has been the target of racist insults during her time in public office, was scheduled to travel to the United States on Wednesday to meet with representatives of the Black Lives Matter movement and Attorney General Loretta Lynch.