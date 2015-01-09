 Top
    French Interior Ministry: Gendarmerie began negotiations for releasing of hostages

    Terrorists, who hold the hostages are brothers Said and Sharif Kuashi

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ French gendarmerie began negotiations with suspected terrorists, barricaded themselves in the building of the print-house near the Dammarten en Goel. 

    Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, spokesman of the France Interior Ministry Pierre-Henri Brande said today. According to minister, they got exact information that, the terrorists, who hold the hostages are brothers Said and Sharif Kuashi.

    Gendarmerie began negotiations for releasing of hostage, he said. 

