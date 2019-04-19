French Interior Minister warns about threat of pogroms in yellow vests’ demonstration

Minister of Internal Affairs of France Christophe Castaner expects riots during the protests of "yellow vests", scheduled for tomorrow, Report informs citing Interfax.

"The instigators of the riots will be again be seen tomorrow: in Toulouse, Montpellier, Bordeaux and, in particular, in Paris," Castaner said.

According to him, their purpose is "to repeat March 16" when the action of the yellow vests grew into riots and arsons, and into fierce skirmishes between the protesters and the police.

The Minister noted taking into account this threat that more than 60 thousand police and gendarmes will provide the order in the cities of France on Saturday.

The French wearing yellow vests will take to streets in different cities for the 23rd time. They have not missed a single Saturday since mid-November 2018.