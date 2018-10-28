French Interior Minister instructs to strengthen the security of synagogues

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/13c27612beca8b545a303dc9881240c2/d0a74869-1280-4711-a9b6-5829df968421_292.jpg

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ French Interior Minister Christoph Castaner instructed the prefects of the country to increase security measures in the synagogues after the shooting in Pittsburgh, which killed 11 people.

“I have instructed the prefects to increase their vigilance in areas where synagogues are located, starting with Sunday, including when guarding events scheduled for this day,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump ordered to lower the flags in memory of those killed in Pittsburgh.

Notably, On October 27, a man opened fire on the parishioners of one of the synagogues of Pittsburgh. Suspect in armed attack detained. According to the latest data, as a result of shooting in the synagogue 11 people were killed.