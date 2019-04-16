French Interior Minister considering three versions on Notre Dame fire

The Interior Ministry of France has already considered three main versions - the fire in the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris, Report informs citing the Russian press.

It is assumed that the fire could occur either from the welding machine or from the wiring, or some chemicals ignited - the expertise will clarify what it was.

However, the main version of the French investigation is accidental fire. The cathedral spire, that collapsed in fire, was planned to be repaired during the renovation works.

However, it is difficult to imagine that safety is not observed in such a facility. That is why the French press immediately suggested that the cathedral could have been set on fire intentionally.

It is also notesworthy that the fire at the symbol of Paris erupted an hour before President Emanuel Macron’s speech against the demonstration of yellow vests.

The third option is terrorists. The fire occured at the beginning of the Holy Week, before the Catholic Easter. Moreover, 10 churches were set on fire in France over the past two months. And in this context, the tragedy of Notre Dame de Paris looks more like the culmination of a single chain of events than a coincidence.