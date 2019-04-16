French government holds extraordinary meeting on Notre Dame fire

The French Cabinet of Ministers is holding an extraordinary meeting on the fire in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the French government members are discussing the possibility of eliminating the consequences of the fire and rebuilding the cathedral.

The fire erupted in the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral yesterday. The top part of the spire and the clock of the cathedral collapsed. The French Interior Ministry announced that it will be difficult to restore the church after the fire. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron vowed to restore the cathedral to its previous condition.

The fire that lasted for more than 10 hours was only extinguished after midnight. By preliminary data, the ignition was caused by the renovation works at the upper levels of the cathedral.