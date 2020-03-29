French former Minister Patrick Devedjian dies from coronavirus

A former French minister today (SUN) became the most senior politician in Europe to die of Coronavirus.

Patrick Devedjian, the 75-year-old President of the Hauts-de-Seine departmental council, succumbed to the virus early on Sunday morning, three days after tweeting that he was ‘tired but stable’.

"I am affected by the epidemic, therefore I am able to bear witness directly to the exceptional work of doctors and nurses," he wrote on Twitter earlier in the week. "I'm sending them a big thank you for their constant help to all their patients."

Devedjian, a married father of four, was in the private Antony hospital, south of Paris, after being treated there since Wednesday. He was not known to have any underlying medical condition.

‘His condition deteriorated on Saturday,’ said a family source. ‘Doctors decided to place him in an artificial coma, but he didn’t survive.’