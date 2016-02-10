French Foreign Minister Fabius confirms he's leaving government

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said Wednesday that he was leaving the government, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

Fabius's announcement came as he was asked by journalists whether he had just taken part in his final cabinet meeting this Wednesday to which he replied "yes".

The departure of French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius from the country's socialist government had long been rumoured. The same rumour mills have suggested that Ségolène Royal, Elisabeth Guigou, Jean-Marc Ayrault or Matthias Fekl could possibly replace him.

The 69-year-old was France's youngest-ever prime minister when he took the role aged 37 in 1984. Many watchers expect he will take up a position as head of the country's Constitutional Court, though he has yet to confirm or deny the speculation.