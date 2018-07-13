French Foreign Minister: EU will not allow Trump to destabilize Europe

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump is taking steps to destabilize Europe, but the EU will not allow this to happen. Report informs citing the Russia Today, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"He (Trump. - Ed.) Jeopardized the climate agreement, he threatened the agreement on Iran, jeopardized the model of the UN functioning," - Le Drian said.

He noted that, existing European unity is unacceptable for Trump.

"With regard to Europe, he is taking initiatives, in particular in the field of trade, which are aimed at destabilization.But Europe will not allow itself to be destabilized”, - Le Drian said.