Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ French court acquitted former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn on charges of pimping, Report informs referring to Reuters.

The former head of the International Monetary Fund Dominique Strauss-Kahn has pleaded not guilty and aggravated. French court ruled in the region of Lille Nord-Pas-de-Calais.

13 people were on the case with Strauss-Kahn.