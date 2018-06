© Vesti.ru

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Train derailed in southwest Pennsylvania.

Report informs, rail cars blow up into the buildings that stood not far from the railway - after which a fire broke out. At least one car containing liquid petroleum gas, and one containing molten sulfur leaked and caught fire. In total 32 cars from 178 derailed.

Rescuers evacuated local residents within a radius of one and a half kilometers from the accident site.