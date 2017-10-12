Frankfurt fire destroys one of main tourist attractions - VIDEO

© Spiegel

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ One of the main tourist attractions of German Frankfurt am Main - Goetheturm burned to the ground on night of Thursday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The local fire department tried to put out the fire that had erupted in the Sachsenhausen area, but the tower could not be saved. The fire was extinguished before it spread to other buildings.

The causes of the fire are not reported.

The wooden tower of Goethe, which height was 43 meters, was firstly built in 1867, then it was dismantled and rebuilt in 1931.