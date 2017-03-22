Frank-Walter Steinmeier sworn in as Germany's 12th president

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former foreign minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier have inaugurated as new president of Germany, Report informs referring to TASS.

He took the oath of office at a joint session of both houses of parliament before giving his inaugural speech on Wednesday.

Steinmeier takes over from Joachim Gauck as head of German state. The Social Democrat (SPD) politician was elected with 931 votes of Federal Assembly on February 12 after Joachim Gauck declined to take on a second term due to his advanced age of 77.