France's President Francois Hollande has posthumously awarded the country's legion of honour to three police officers killed in the Paris attack.

Mr Hollande described the officers as 'dynamic and brave' at a memorial service in the capital.

President Francois Hollande has vowed France will 'never yield' to terror in an emotional tribute to three police officers shot dead in an Islamist killing spree.

The Marseillaise anthem rang out under grey skies on Tuesday as a grim-faced Hollande pinned the country's highest decoration, the Legion d'honneur, onto coffins draped in the red, white and blue flag, surrounded by weeping families and uniformed colleagues.

'Our great and beautiful France will never break, will never yield, never bend' in the face of the Islamist threat that is 'still there, inside and outside' the country, said Hollande.

The country has been shaken to its core by the bloodshed that began with a jihadist assault on the satirical Charlie Hebdo magazine last Wednesday and ended in a bloody hostage drama at a Jewish supermarket two days later.

Seventeen people, including journalists, police officers, Muslims and Jews lost their lives in the attacks.

The supermarket killer, Amedy Coulibaly, and the Charlie Hebdo gunmen, Said and Cherif Kouachi, were killed in quick succession in two police blitzes on Friday.