Francois Hollande: Islamic State behind Paris attacks

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary estimates, Friday's attacks left at least 127 people dead and more than 100 injured, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Friday's Paris attacks are an "act of war" and Islamic State is behind them, French President Francois Hollande said Saturday.

On Saturday, the terrorist group released an undated video threatening to attack France if bombings of its fighters continue, a day after gunmen and bombers killed at least 150, injured 200 people in Paris.