France will take part of White Helmets activists from Syria

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ France will take part of White Helmets activists of the non-governmental organization evacuated from Syria.

Report informs citing the TASS, official representative of the French Foreign Ministry said at a briefing.

"France will participate in the reception of the White Helmets and their families”, - the French Ministry stressed.It was also noted that Paris facilitated an operation to evacuate the White Helmets activists and their families from Syria, where "their security was seriously undermined."

Earlier, the official representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Emmanuel Nahshonsaid Israel evacuated activists of White Helmets with families from Syria, at the request of US, Canada and a number of European countries.

According to the Israeli army radioGaley Tzahal, during the operation, 800 people were moved to the territory of Jordan from the southern regions of Syria.