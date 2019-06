New €100 and €200 banknotes will be used in France starting today.

Report's French bureau informs that the new banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Europe have a 3D format.

The new banknotes are smaller than the old ones and they have new security features such as the “satellite hologram” – when you tilt the banknote you see tiny € symbols moving around the number.

With their new design, they are even more durable and make counterfeiting all the more difficult.