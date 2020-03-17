France to fine quarantine violators amid coronavirus fears

France will impose lockdown nationwide curbing people’s movement from Tuesday midday, to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The government will hand out fines of up to 135 euros to those who do not respect the new restrictions, Report’s local bureau informs.

The country prohibits family visits, friendly gatherings, and lunches, even joint promenades. People can go outside only to get treatment, help those in need, buy essential products, do individual physical activity, and for work.

The lockdown is still in force for the next two weeks.

On March 14, France announced the closure of restaurants, cafes, cinemas, gyms, commercial facilities, except those selling food, libraries, and other public places. Starting March 16, the country suspended the operation of kindergartens, schools, and universities. Parks in the capital will also remain closed during the quarantine.

France reported 6,633 cases of infection, including 148 deaths.