France intends to continue fight against terrorism in Syria

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ / “France intends to continue the fight against terrorism in Syria, despite of US President Donald Trump’s decision on full withdrawal of troops from this country”, French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau said, Report informs citing TASS.

"The fight against terrorism is far from over. It has already been marked by significant success, in particular in Syria, where actions are carried out within the international coalition, but it is necessary to continue this fight," the diplomat said.

However, she stressed that Trump's decision makes once again to think that "it is necessary to provide France independence to make decisions in Europe, as well as strategic autonomy" on the condition if the threat of terrorism remains in force.

At the same time, according to her, the decision taken by the US President "indicates that Europe and the US may have different priorities, and that in any case, France and the EU countries should count on themselves."

Notably, yesterday US President Donald Trump gave instruction of the full withdrawal of troops from Syria, where 2 thousand US servicemen are deployed.