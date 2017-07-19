French military chief resigns amid conflict with Macron

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The head of France’s armed forces Pierre de Villiers has sensationally resigned following a heated dispute with Emmanuel Macron over cuts to the defence budget.
Report informs citing the Le Figaro, 60-year-old Villiers said he had tried to maintain a French defence force despite the job becoming increasingly difficult as a result of financial constraints, but admitted he was no longer able to sustain that.
It was noted that his powers were previously extended until July 2018.
