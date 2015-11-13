France reinstates border controls

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ France reinstates today controls on its borders - normally open to other countries in Europe’s free-travel zone - for the period around a major UN climate conference in Paris, Report informs, the interior minister said Friday.

Authorities are on alert for violent protesters as well as potential terror attacks around the November 30 - December 11 conference. Some 80 heads of state including President Barack Obama, and tens of thousands of other people, are expected in Paris for the conference opening.

Bernard Cazeneuve said on BFM television Friday that the controls will be in place for a month “in the context of terrorist threats that could come and stain this large international gathering that is carrying a grand message for humanity.”

Europe’s so-called Schengen zone of countries with open borders allows for occasional reintroduction of internal border checks, which some countries have done amid this year’s migrant crisis.