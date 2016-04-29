France protests: Over 20 police officers injured at clashes

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ In France, 24 police officers were injured during protests against changes in labor legislation. Report informs referring to the BBC, the most violent clashes with demonstrators took place in Paris.

'Three police officers were seriously injured - one in critical condition', said the Minister of Internal Affairs of France Bernard Cazeneuve.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators came out on Thursday in the streets of Paris and other large cities - Nantes, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse.

Some of the protesters burned tires and threw stones at police and bottles. More than 100 demonstrators were arrested.

The bill, which will be considered in the French parliament next week, aims to reduce the protection against dismissal action.