    France prevents six terrorist attacks this year

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ "This year we managed to prevent six terrorist acts in France", Interior Minister of France Christophe Castaner said.

    Report informs citing the TASS that Castaner spoke in his interview to local TV channel.

    "In fact, the number of threats has been greater. Although the form changes, the threat of terrorism remains at a high level," he said.

    According to the minister, 48 terrorists have been released from prison this year.

