France prevents six terrorist attacks this year

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ "This year we managed to prevent six terrorist acts in France", Interior Minister of France Christophe Castaner said.

"In fact, the number of threats has been greater. Although the form changes, the threat of terrorism remains at a high level," he said.

According to the minister, 48 terrorists have been released from prison this year.