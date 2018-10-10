France prepares significant changes in government

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ / French government is preparing significant changes, however the declaration about the change will not be made until October 12, Report informs that newspaper Le Figaro writes citing sources in the Elysee Palace.

The changes will be known only after French President Emmanuel Macron returns from his trip to Armenia, where is to leave tonight.

"There will be those who will be replaced, those who will leave, and those who will change their activities within the government," the source said, noting that it will occur in the government.

Notably, active discussions on possible changes in the composition of the Cabinet in French media began last week after the resignation of Interior Minister Gerard Colon. He explained his decision by the intention to devote himself entirely to the municipal election campaign in Leone, where he wants to be mayor in 2020.

Elysee Palace also responded to the question “What are the delays in the reorganization of the Cabinet? saying “the state prefers not to rush and act calmly and professionally.”