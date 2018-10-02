France freezes assets of Iranian Ministry of Intelligence

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ French authorities have frozen the assets of two Iranians thought to be members of Iran's intelligence services and Iran's Ministry of Security and Intelligence on Tuesday. Report informs citing Interfax.

According to the French media, Assadollah Asadi, an Iranian diplomat accused of masterminding a plot against an Iranian opposition rally in Paris, is believed to be one of those whose assets have been frozen. French authorities confirmed that the decision to freeze assets was linked to the foiled bomb attack in Paris.

Notably, the German court said Monday it has approved the extradition of an Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi wanted in Belgium on suspicion of being part of a failed attack on an Iranian opposition rally near Paris. The target of the suspect was to be a meeting organized by the Iranian opposition political group "People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran".