France extends state of health emergency till July 10

The French Senate approved a bill to extend the state of emergency in the health sector due to the situation with coronavirus until July 10 in the first reading, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

The previously adopted law on the state of health emergency entered into force on March 24. This regime was introduced for two months-until May 24. On Saturday, the French Council of Ministers considered a bill to extend the regime until July 24.

Senators voted to the extension of the state of emergency to "July 10 inclusive", although the original draft of the authorities provided for the extension until July 24. The project involves tracking those infected with the coronavirus and their contacts, but, as Senator Philippe Bas tweeted, with six guarantees "to respect privacy rights."

The lower house of the French Parliament (National Assembly) will also consider the text of the bill on May 6-7.

France is to start phasing out of the quarantine on May 11.

According to the latest data, the death toll in France has exceeded 25.5 thousand.