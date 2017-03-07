 Top
    France drops electronic voting

    The measure was taken due to cyber attack fears

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The French government refused to conduct electronic voting during the parliamentary elections.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country states.

    The Ministry clarified that the decision is due to “extremely high risk” of cyber attacks.

    According to information, French nationals, who live abroad, since 2012 are allowed to vote in parliamentary elections via the Internet, but this rule does not apply to presidential elections.

    In April 23 and May 7 the country also will have presidential elections.

