France declares three days of national mourning

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ French president declares 3 days of national mourning, putting security on highest level.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, French President Francois Hollande said at least 127 were killed in a series of six attacks in Paris from Frida, including shootings, explosions and a hostage situation at a concert hall

In a speech delivered Saturday, Hollande blamed ISIS for the attacks and called it an "act of war". He described it as an attack coordinated from outside with accomplices in France.

Three days of national mourning in France has been declared, according to the French president.

Eight attackers are dead and seven died detonating suicide vests.

The hostage situation at the theater, Bataclan concert hall, was over.