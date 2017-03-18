France approved candidates for presidential race

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Registration of presidential candidates has been completed in France. Report informs citing the Le Monde, eleven candidates managed to overcome the 500-signature threshold to take part in the presidential elections.

Representative of the Republicans party François Fillon, the representative of the Workers' Party, Nathalie Arthaud, the chairman of the People's Republican Union François Asselineau, the chairman of the Solidarity and Progress movement Jacques Cheminade, the candidate from the party "Get up, France!" Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the National Front, Marine Le Pen, leader of the Centrist Party

frontwards! Emmanuel Macron, Socialist Benoit Hamon, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélencho, leader of the New Anti-Capitalist Party Philippe Poutou and centrist party Modem deputy Jean Lassalle.

Most of all signatures - 2593 - were collected by François Fillon.

Presidential elections will be held in two rounds: April 23 and May 7.