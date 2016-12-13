Fox News: Donald Trump will nominate Rex Tillerson for Secretary of state

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Monday evening that he would announce his nominee for the secretary of state position on Tuesday.

Two sources close to the transition told Fox News late Sunday that ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson would be the pick, apparently putting an end to one of the biggest political guessing games since Trump's election victory over Hillary Clinton. However, the sources warned that nothing was official until the president-elect announces it.

Discussion of candidates for main government positions, continues for several weeks.

Rex Tillerson met with Trump two times last week. He is known with his close ties with Moscow. Moreover, in 2012 he received the "Order of Friendship".

Notably, Trump spoke highly of Tillerson in an interview aired on "Fox News Sunday," calling him “much more than a business executive.”