Four soldiers killed in clashes with Pakistani militants

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The four servicemen of the Pakistani security forces have been killed in clashes with the militants preparing terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Pakistani Armed Forces press release says one officer and three soldiers were killed in order to prevent terrorism.

Notably, on Wednesday night, servicemen began a special operation together with security services after receiving information that terrorists were hiding in Sherotkai area of Timergara.

The militants resisted law enforcement officials. One of them blew himself up, others shot dead and detained.