Four protesters shot dead by police in Baghdad

Iraqi police have used live ammunition to disperse protesters in Baghdad, as a result four people were killed.

Report informs citing Reuters that no other details have been given yet.

Iraq has been rocked by protests since the beginning of October, as thousands of mostly young men have been demonstrating in different parts of the country against corruption, unemployment and poor public services. People in Baghdad, as well as in the southern and Northern provinces, demand the resignation of the government. The rallies that began peacefully quickly turned into clashes with police and military personnel. Over a month of unrest in the country killed more than 250 people and injured 11,000 during the unrest in the country.